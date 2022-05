HVAC Hacks is a Facebook page and website where air conditioning techs and installers share their clever workarounds. That's the idea, anyway: most of the stuff there seems to be more nightmarish than ingenious: the handyman and homeowner horrors they get summoned to fix, "stupid customer" stories and so on. There are links to HVAC drama in the news, toom such as a Denver company's refusal to service anything downtown because crime and drugs makes them "nervous."