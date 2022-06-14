Mom to 'Patriot Front' son: "Get out of my house!"

The mother of Patriot Front member Jared Boyce, one of the 31 assholes detained before they could violently disrupt a Pride event in Idaho, has kicked him out of her house. Having tried all she can, this is a drastic attempt to convince her son to leave the far-right extremist group.

Daily Beast:

Karen Amsden, mom of alleged Patriot Front member and Springville, Utah resident Jared Michael Boyce, said on Monday that her son has struggled to fill "a void" in his life ever since his father left the family years ago and came out as gay. A licensed clinical social worker, Amsden said she's going public in an attempt to sabotage his standing in the group, because her other attempts at convincing him to walk away from the far right have so far failed.



"I would love to do whatever I can to out him [as a Patriot Front member] so that he can't be a part of it," she said. "And that they don't want him to be a part of their group because his mom has loose lips and a big mouth and he's never going to get away with anything."

"I could tell it was him. It's a sick feeling. "

Amsden said that after her son was released from jail, he told her he'd continue to stand with the group, so she delivered an ultimatum. "I told him, 'Well, then you can't live here. You can choose between Patriot Front and your family.' And he's like, 'Well, I can't quit Patriot Front.' I'm like, 'Well, then you've just chosen. So pack your stuff and get out of my house.'"