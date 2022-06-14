Watch the moment a house falls into a river and floats away

"Oh, it's just moved," said a man in Montana recording a weather-worn house perched over the Yellowstone River on Monday. A weekend of heavy rains and fast-melting snow in Yellowstone National Park and parts of Montana forced evacuations, and for good reason. The house in the video (below) finally gives up and slips into the river. "That is insane. Holy … [last word beeped out]," the bystander says as the entire home floats away. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.
Front page thumbnail image: Jacob Boomsma / shutterstock.com