I do not have any entertaining IE stories as I have been a Linux, and then an OS X user, since the early times. Design for IE has been a problem my entire career as no one I know has the browser.

We used to get panicked phone calls from the Microsoft team telling us ad campaigns didn't work in IE, naturally, no one who worked on the creative or implementations tested them in IE.

To our predecessor: You helped the world explore the internet along with every facet of life. Now, it's time to surf the big web in the sky 🕊 pic.twitter.com/43L0UpL0gQ — Microsoft Edge (@MicrosoftEdge) June 15, 2022

Via ByteCellar