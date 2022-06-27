Incredibly well-preserved baby woolly mammoth found by gold miner in the Yukon

A gold miner in the Klondike, Yukon found this incredibly well-preserved frozen woolly mammoth born sometime during the last Ice Age. The miner was digging into the permafrost in the Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin Traditional Territories and uncovered the little beastie, complete with skin and hair.

The Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin Elders have named the woolly mammoth calf "Nun cho ga," which in the Hän language means "big baby animal."

"As an ice age palaeontologist, it has been one of my life long dreams to come face to face with a real woolly mammoth," says Grant Zazula, a Government of Yukon paleontologist. "Nun cho ga is beautiful and one of the most incredible mummified ice age animals ever discovered in the world. I am excited to get to know her more."

