Cosey Fanni Tutti pays tribute to electronic music pioneer Delia Derbyshire on new album

Legendary industrial music pioneer, Cosey Fanni Tutti (Throbbing Gristle, COUM Transmissions, Chris & Cosey), is paying tribute to another electronic music icon, Delia Derbyshire (BBC Radiophonic Workshop, Doctor Who theme), on her latest record, Delia Derbyshire: The Myths And The Legendary Tapes.

The 15-song collection serves as the official soundtrack to Caroline Catz' acclaimed 2020 film of the same name, which offered an "intimate portrayal" of the late composer, musician and sonic experimentalist Delia Derbyshire.

Fanni Tutti explained of the project: "The compositions are inspired by my research of the Delia Derbyshire audio archive, Delia's original compositional notes and techniques which in combination with my admiration and love of Delia's work provided a way to integrate her style and approach to music with my own. An alliance of our sensibilities."