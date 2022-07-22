Laugh riot Sen. Josh Hawlingass meme set to different soundtracks

HERE'S the #January6thHearings crowd's reaction yesterday to video showing Senator Josh Hawley running in the Capitol during the January 6th insurrection #TheView

pic.twitter.com/sAcPnrQlEO — 🏳️‍🌈MADE MAN™️ (@EenuffCed) July 22, 2022

Just to recap, Senator Josh Hawley was the laughing stock at the J6 hearing yesterday as footage showed him running for his life once the insurrectionists entered the Capitol building (see above). This is the same weak-kneed tough guy who raised his fist in support of the insurrections right before the Capitol was attacked.

And video of his cowardice set to various soundtracks — from "Chariots of Fire" to "Born to Run" — has since made the rounds on Twitter for all to enjoy. Here's just a sample of the #hawlingass titterverse posts below:

My contribution to the cause: Josh Hawley + Del Shannon's "Runaway"#hawlingass pic.twitter.com/oq4irDtFWJ — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) July 22, 2022

#HawlingAss, might be able to be Usain Bolt with that speed. Pretty sure he beat every land speed record for invertebrates. pic.twitter.com/WVZVHDtKie — Yoursisterwasbetter (@rene_aric) July 22, 2022

Josh Hawley running away to a variety of soundtracks.



Pt. 9: Stayin' Alive pic.twitter.com/YRf1fFMEJb — Mallory Nees (@The_Mal_Gallery) July 22, 2022

Josh Hawley + Steve Miller Band's "Take the Money and Run"#hawlingass pic.twitter.com/0akzXhVwfb — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) July 22, 2022

Pt. 1: Chariots of Fire #January6thCommitteeHearing pic.twitter.com/tVCf2R5tUD — Mallory Nees (@The_Mal_Gallery) July 22, 2022

.@HawleyMO's legacy will forever be fleeing from the same mob he helped incite. pic.twitter.com/a3eOv84faA — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 22, 2022

Legend has it Josh Hawley is still running away to this day pic.twitter.com/EtqvRRXrVI — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) July 22, 2022