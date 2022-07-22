Laugh riot Sen. Josh Hawlingass meme set to different soundtracks

Just to recap, Senator Josh Hawley was the laughing stock at the J6 hearing yesterday as footage showed him running for his life once the insurrectionists entered the Capitol building (see above). This is the same weak-kneed tough guy who raised his fist in support of the insurrections right before the Capitol was attacked.
And video of his cowardice set to various soundtracks — from "Chariots of Fire" to "Born to Run" — has since made the rounds on Twitter for all to enjoy. Here's just a sample of the #hawlingass titterverse posts below: