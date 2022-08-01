RIP Google's built-in countdown stopwatch/timer

It used to be that you could tell Google Search to make a countdown timer and it would, just as it will solve math sums, convert units or plot graphs. Alas, it is no more.

Google is yet to formally acknowledge the removal of the feature, so it may be the case that an accidental bug has caused it to disappear. Google's public search liaison Danny Sullivan first said he'd look into the issue on July 21st. Almost a week later, on July 27th, the team was "still checking on it." If its disappearance is a bug, then it's one that may be proving hard to squash. A spokesperson from Google did not immediately return The Verge's request for comment.

Perhaps too trivial for the Killed By Google graveyard, even assuming its death was intentional.