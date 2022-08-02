Popcorn snack includes free snake

At the Shoppers Value market in Kenbridge, Virginia, Kimberly Slaughter was hankering for some popcorn. But when she picked up a bag off a shelf, she saw what she thought were mouse feces on the bag. "So I put it on the bottom shelf because there was already mouse poop covering the bottom shelves," she told WTVR. Undeterred, she grabbed another bag. This one had a small hole in it so she decided to inform the store. But at that moment, a snake popped out of the popcorn bag.

"I was like, oh, well, hi!" she told local news.

From WTVR (video below):