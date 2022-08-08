Dehumidifiers demystified

The Dehumidifer Buyers' Guide helped me select a new dehumidifer after the old one rattled its last, and it struck me as a good old-fashioned gadget site by someone interested in a particularly mundane thing such as the rest of us might contemplate once per decade. In an earlier age this might have been a magazine called Which Dehumifidier or Mens Dehumidifer. Compressor based dehumidifiers, thermoelectric dehumidifiers, desiccant dehumidifiers: know the difference! Then just get the one from Frigidaire [Amazon] that everyone recommends anyway.