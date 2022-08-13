Absurdly cute sloth babies have a snack

Popkin
Kristen Pareti/Shutterstock.com

These absurdly cute sloth babies sit side by side while they enjoy their lunch. I love the way that some of them are lying down as if they can't decide whether to keep eating or take a nap.  I feel this way too sometimes while eating my lunch. Each one seems to have a unique personality, which is reflected in the way they munch on their vegetables. Their claws look razor sharp, but their faces are adorable beyond belief. 