These absurdly cute sloth babies sit side by side while they enjoy their lunch. I love the way that some of them are lying down as if they can't decide whether to keep eating or take a nap. I feel this way too sometimes while eating my lunch. Each one seems to have a unique personality, which is reflected in the way they munch on their vegetables. Their claws look razor sharp, but their faces are adorable beyond belief.
Absurdly cute sloth babies have a snack
Boost your oxytocin by watching these adorable baby sloths munch munch munching away
These sweet babies enjoying all of those yummy veggies were at the Sloth Sanctuary of Costa Rica, which, according to their website: is the original rescue center for injured, orphaned and abandoned sloths. Founders Judy Avey-Arroyo and Luis Arroyo purchased the property to offer birding tours on the Estrella River. Originally known as Aviarios del Caribe, this
