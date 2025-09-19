Buffalo Zoo welcomes two adorable red panda cubs

It's hard to believe red panda cubs are real and not just super life-like stuffed animals that happen to know how to move around and make the cutest noises possible. See for yourself by checking out the new red panda cub who was born in June at the Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek, Michigan and recently arrived at Buffalo Zoo to join another newly born red panda cub (they were born four days apart). I can't wait to see these baby panda besties grow up together!

Red pandas are an endangered species (there are fewer than 10,000 left in the wild), so the birth of this new cub is part of the Buffalo Zoo's commitment to their conservation mission — they state that the hard work of their animal care and veterinary teams to hand-rear the new cub, after its mother developed complications, "is a testament to that fact."

The Zoo describes the new cub as "noticeably curious," and eager to explore "her new surroundings confidently." She loves to play with toys and run around. The two cubs are getting along well and continue to become more playful the more time they spend together. A zoo spokesperson explained that pairing cubs is beneficial for them because they will be able to learn from each other. The cubs will get to play together, and having companionship will help them build resiliency, curiosity, muscle strength, and more. And — lucky us — we'll also get to be delighted by two times the sweet red panda cub cuteness!

Buffalo Zoo provides more information about the benefits of pairing the cubs:

Red pandas are social learners. By pairing these two young cubs, we're giving them a companion who will help them develop critical natural behaviors such as climbing, foraging, exploring, and playing. These behaviors that can be learned alone but are developed more strongly in the company of other similar animals. Just as importantly, being together reduces stress, increases resiliency, encourages confidence, and provides the welfare benefits of companionship. What began as two fragile lives is quickly becoming a thriving duo, supported by the dedication of two zoos working together to benefit the animals in their care.

What a terrific way to celebrate International Red Panda Day, which is just around the corner, this Saturday, September 20. If you're anywhere near Buffalo Zoo, go celebrate by seeing the sweet babies, and stay to enjoy activities, listen to a keeper talk, and be one of the first to learn the names of the red panda cubs — the big name reveal happens at 11 am!

See more of the red panda cubs plus so many other awesome animals at the Buffalo Zoo's website, YouTube, or Instagram.

Previously:

• Chinese hotel ordered to stop letting red pandas wake guests in their beds

• Watch an adorable red panda attempt to scare a big rock

• Red panda with his tongue out (a photo from the Boing Boing Flickr Pool)

• Red panda with his tongue out (a photo from the Boing Boing Flickr Pool)

• These animals munching on snacks is the best year-end recap I've seen

• Sleep with one eye open thanks to this nap pillow with a menacing red panda

• Video: Red baby panda cubs astonishingly adorable