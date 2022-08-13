In this clip, Lex Fridman's interview with John Carmack gets right to the point: his programming setup! I love his thorough attitude toward using debuggers—"your head is a faulty interpreter"—and his description of using vi to code as "civil war re-enactment". If you're just wondering about the Stuff he Uses, jump to 11:30.
John Carmack describes his programming setup
