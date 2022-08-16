Snoop Dogg proudly introduces "Snoop Loopz" breakfast cereal

For your breakfast or any other time you have the munchies, Snoop Dogg's Broadus Foods would like you to consider Snoop Loopz. Not only does the superstar of rap and film want you to know that Snoop Loopz is "the best tasting cereal in the game," but sales go, in part, to support Los Angeles charity Door of Hope, a homelessness assistance service.

EVERY TIME YOU MAKE A PURCHASE OF BROADUS FOODS PRODUCTS YOU ARE MAKING A DIFFERENCE. WE ARE PROUD TO SUPPORT CHARITIES SUCH AS "DOOR OF HOPE".

"The heartbreak of homelessness can't be solved by providing a bed for the night, a hot meal and a shower, or financial assistance alone. We address the root causes of homelessness with our holistic approach, while simultaneously keeping families together. We listen to our families, give them a voice, advocate for them, and empower our families with the tools they need to succeed."