Google's International Cat/Dog Day Easter eggs

Google created an Easter egg to help celebrate International Cat Day (August 8), that can be accessed by searching for "cat" or "international cat day", and clicking on the cat paw print button shown below:

Once the International Cat Day Easter egg has been activated, clicking within the loaded webpage causes an animated cat's paw to reach over and leave a paw print, accompanied with a cat sound. Clicking the "x" button located along the bottom center of the web page, causes a wash down animation, and ends the Cat Day Easter egg.

Photo: Google (Screenshot)

If one prefers dogs, Google has you covered with the International Dog Day (August 26) Easter egg version, accessible by searching for "dog" or "international dog day", and clicking the dog paw print button shown below: