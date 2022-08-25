Watch a magician prank a stranger in a bathroom with cool magic tricks

Illusionist Xavier Mortimer enjoyed some magic moments in a public bathroom, pretending not to notice a man washing up right next to him. Standing in front of a mirror, the Las Vegas performer casually turned a strip of toilet paper into a real tie, snapped at his bag to levitate into his hand, and pointed at a wadded up hand towel, which obediently slid into a trash bin on its own. He left the stranger looking spellbound, to say the least.

Front page thumbnail image: supwach tongchaidach / shutterstock.com

Via Hindustan Times