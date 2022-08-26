In Austin, Texas (and really, everywhere), accidental overdoses and deaths from drugs laced with the (extremely cheap and super powerful) synthetic opioid fentanyl are a huge problem. So, a harm reduction organization called N.I.C.E. (Narcan In Case of Emergency) Project has installed its first Narcan vending machine in an effort to reverse overdoses and save lives. The Narcan is free and can be accessed 24/7 from the machine located at 4430 Menchaca Road.

If you want to support their efforts, throw them some cash here. And if you want to test your drugs, you should pick up some fentanyl test strips.

image: N.I.C.E. Project / used with permission

Thanks, Kristen!