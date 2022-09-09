Videos like this (previously at Boing Boing) are a fantastic reminder that even though sampling is an incredible art form in-and-of itself. I've done a little bit of this sort of remixing in my life, but the ability to consistently identity the tiniest pieces of a melody and recombine into something fresh and new is truly remarkable.
Breaking down the sampling tricks on Daft Punk's "Discovery"
