This new drum machine only makes sick medieval beats

Audio technology company Teenage Engineering recently released a remarkable new drum machine/sampler. On the surface, the EP-1320 medieval looks like almost any other vintage sampler—until you notice the fonts and the words on the buttons.

a medieval experience like no other, EP–1320 features hundreds of built-in medieval sounds. go back in time and play along with the included magical melodies, sultry songs and bubonic beats. included in the box are 4 knobs, a sticker pack and a quick start guide.

The pre-recorded samples built-in to the EP-1320 include:

hurdy gurdys, lutes, gregorian chants, thundering drums and punishing percussive foley fx. the ep-1320 is the first of its kind: featuring a large library of phrases, play ready instruments and one-shot samples from an age where darkness reigned supreme, the instrumentalis electronicum is the ultimate, and only, medieval beat machine

Despite the EP-1320s many features, Teenage Engineering encourages you to Bring Your Own Bard.

Is it ridiculous? Absolutely. Do I already own too much unnecessary musical equipment? Probably. Do I want the EP-1320 anyway? Oh hell yeah.

You can buy one here.

