These waves with sheets of broken ice floating in them are pretty lovely and supremely dangerous looking.
Watch these mesmerizing waves of broken ice
Spooky photos of ice castles
Frankie Carino is a photographer and sculptor who lately has been focusing on ice castles — i.e. human-created buildings made of ice. He's taken some gorgeous and eerie photos of them; in his lens, the ice has an unsettlingly organic quality and transmits light on a diffuse and crepuscular register. I'm super into them —… READ THE REST
Mario animated using the supercooled atoms in a quantum computer
Physicists with the Harvard-MIT Center for Ultracold Atoms have just announced new success with a particular style of quantum computer—a "programmable quantum simulator". In this architecture, they take supercold rubidium atoms and use optical tweezers (beams of light) to arrange the atoms into shapes. As the Harvard Gazette writes … This new system allows the… READ THE REST
An argument for making hockey nets bigger
Ken Dryden—an author, and former NHL goalie and Canadian politician and author—has written an intriguing piece on the ballooning size of goalies, and how it has changed pro hockey. Basically, as goalies have gotten taller, and their padding bulkier, they take up more space in net; so much, indeed, that there's now only a small… READ THE REST
