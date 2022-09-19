Utah Senate candidate drops new rap track campaign ad

Presented without comment, 'cause honestly it speaks for itself:

Hey Utah, District 12, listen up right here

There's a new name on the ballot for the Senate this year

My name is Linda Paulson–Republican and Awesome!

Love GOD, and Family, and the Constitution

I tried to get another Conservative to run

Nobody could do it so I'm getting it done

I'm Pro-Religious Freedom, Pro-Life, Pro-Police

The right to bear arms and the right to free speech

I want LESS government control and regulation

Want to stop and expose all political corruption

Where's integrity, morality, accountability?

Government programs should lead to self-sufficiency

And support traditional family

As the fundamental unit of society

But in schools they're pushing for new beliefs

And just to clarify this,

As a female adult, I know what a woman is



I love this country, it's a blessing to be free

But freedom comes with responsibility

The Constitution needs to be protected

Not changed or disregarded, but Resurrected!

If you share my values, if you like what I stand for

Then give me your vote on the 8th of November

District 12 needs a choice,

Let me be your voice – Linda Paulson!

Linda Paulson for Senate