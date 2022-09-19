Utah Senate candidate drops new rap track campaign ad

Presented without comment, 'cause honestly it speaks for itself:
Hey Utah, District 12, listen up right here
There's a new name on the ballot for the Senate this year
My name is Linda Paulson–Republican and Awesome!
Love GOD, and Family, and the Constitution
I tried to get another Conservative to run
Nobody could do it so I'm getting it done
I'm Pro-Religious Freedom, Pro-Life, Pro-Police
The right to bear arms and the right to free speech
I want LESS government control and regulation
Want to stop and expose all political corruption
Where's integrity, morality, accountability?
Government programs should lead to self-sufficiency
And support traditional family
As the fundamental unit of society
But in schools they're pushing for new beliefs
And just to clarify this,
As a female adult, I know what a woman is
I love this country, it's a blessing to be free
But freedom comes with responsibility
The Constitution needs to be protected
Not changed or disregarded, but Resurrected!
If you share my values, if you like what I stand for
Then give me your vote on the 8th of November
District 12 needs a choice,
Let me be your voice – Linda Paulson!
Linda Paulson for Senate