If you're still using Windows 10, you're about to be in trouble

TL;DR: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro + The Essential Windows 11 Pro Course is available for only $19.97 (MSRP $237) until Nov. 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

As of October 2025, Microsoft has phased out support for Windows 10. That means no more software updates, technical support or security fixes. Staying with Windows 10 can leave your system vulnerable, and mean you're missing out on all the productivity hacks and new features of Windows 11.

Microsoft is recommending the upgrade, and if you've been procrastinating, you can get the Pro version now with 10 hours of skill-building courses for just $19.97 (MSRP $237) until Nov. 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro with the essential Windows 11 Pro Course will turn you into an expert in 150 miniature lectures. Windows 11 Pro will change your relationship with your computer and maximize your efficiency like never before, which can feel daunting until you learn more.

The interface is new, but it's sleeker and easier to navigate, so you can find what you need. When you can't, the upgraded search experience can browse not only the files on your computer, but the entire internet, so you can find that spicy vodka pasta recipe whether you downloaded it or not.

Snap layouts and multiple desktops allow for fast organization and compartmentalizing of projects. Keep your work documents on one desktop, and your gaming set up on another, now enhanced with DirectX 12 Ultimate graphics.

The Essential Windows 11 Pro Course by Eduonix Learning Solutions will help you unlock the full customization potential of your new and improved PC. You'll never miss Windows 10 again. The step-by-step guidance and hands-on lessons mean you'll master everything your new operating system has to offer, like Copilot, your AI-powered assistant, who's trained to kickstart your writing, code, and design work, as well as make summaries and answer your every question.

Upgrade your operating system with Microsoft Windows 11 Pro and The Essential Windows 11 Pro Course for just $19.97 (MSRP $237) until Nov. 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro + The Essential Windows 11 Pro Course

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.