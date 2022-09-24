Harbor Freight price tracker

Rob Beschizza
A $3.99 tire. Photo: Harbor Freight

Hazard Fraught is a cunningly-named independent site that tracks prices at Harbor Freight, home of $13.98 reciprocating saws and other inexpensive workshop delights. I chanced across it because the store has a "30% off any one thing under $20" deal this weekend and the official site seems to be having some tech trouble. Besides, it's much better at identifying relevant options, and the extensive price histories are enlightening. I'm off to buy a shovel.