Hazard Fraught is a cunningly-named independent site that tracks prices at Harbor Freight, home of $13.98 reciprocating saws and other inexpensive workshop delights. I chanced across it because the store has a "30% off any one thing under $20" deal this weekend and the official site seems to be having some tech trouble. Besides, it's much better at identifying relevant options, and the extensive price histories are enlightening. I'm off to buy a shovel.
Harbor Freight price tracker
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- chopping
- deals
- harbor freight
- shopping
Woman strolls through supermarket on giant stilts
Hats off to this awesome lady who took a stroll through an Australian supermarket on giant stilts. I love the way she's casually making her way down the aisle as shoppers stare, flabbergasted. After watching this video, I think it should be mandatory for all supermarkets to hire a stilt-walker to wander around while people… READ THE REST
The Trump Store in Tombstone, Arizona
I was driving through Tombstone, Arizona recently and stumbled upon this spectacle—the Trump Store Tombstone—right on the edge of town. It's really no surprise that Tombstone would support such a store—there are Trump flags all over town, and the clientele who flock to Tombstone to wander its old timey Western streets and watch the reenactment… READ THE REST
Jon Pichaya Ferry pays his rent by selling human bones
Jon Pichaya Ferry is a 22-year-old Tiktoker who pays his rent by selling human bones. In this 13 minute video, Vice talks with him about his shop, JonsBones. He runs the entire shop out of his apartment, where you'll find a large and pristinely organized display of human remains. He even has a wall covered… READ THE REST
Save over half off this refurbished MacBook Air this September
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. When people think of terms like innovative, stylish, and sleek, Apple often comes to mind, and for good reason. The company has constantly delivered products that have caught our attention and made us… READ THE REST
Refurbished savings: Get a near-mint Surface 3 tablet at a budget-friendly price tag
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. You can wait until that new tablet you've been eyeing goes on sale, but if you need something quick for work, school, or your favorite hobby, why wait? You can still get… READ THE REST
Save 74% off an expertly refurbished Apple MacBook Air this month
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. From watches to earbuds to computers, Apple products are some of the most dependable on the market, especially for working professionals. But with that reliability comes pretty gnarly price tags. And while… READ THE REST