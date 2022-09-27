University student arrested for threatening to detonate on-campus nuclear reactor if school's football team lost

Police arrested a University of Utah student who allegedly threatened on social media to detonate a nuclear reactor located on campus if the Utes football team lost a big game against San Diego State. Fortunately, the Utes won because there is a nuclear reactor in one of the school's engineering buildings. It's occasionally used for research and teaching. According to police, the suspect, "is aware of where the reactor is located and attends class in the same building where the reactor is housed." From KSL.com:

…The university released a statement regarding the arrest, saying that even though the student claimed her comments were a joke, the school has "a zero-tolerance policy for these kinds of threats." University of Utah police also noted that the school's nuclear reactor "is secured and alarmed and police have unique protocols for managing any breach of the facility."

