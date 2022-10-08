Protestors hack Iran state TV live on air

Iran state TV was apparently hacked Saturday, with its usual broadcast footage of muttering geriatric clerics replaced by a masked face followed by a picture of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei with a target over his head, the sound of a gunshot, and chants of "Women, Life, Freedom!"

BBC News identifies the pirate broadcaster as Adalat Ali", or Ali's Justice, from social media links in the footage, which also included photographs of women killed in recent protests across the country.

Saturday's TV news bulletin was interrupted at about 18:00 local time with images which included Iran's supreme leader with a target on his head, photos of Ms Amini and three other women killed in recent protests. One of the captions read "join us and rise up", whilst another said "our youths' blood is dripping off your paws". The interruption lasted only a few seconds before being cut off.