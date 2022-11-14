If you want something to do while you await the latest ballot drops for the Arizona gubernatorial race, go over to Facebook and check out the "Disapproving Corgis" group. It's pretty hilarious. Corgis are notorious for being bossy and judgmental–I've seen it up close and personal, as my best friend Jennie has a quite sassy beast, Cinder. Here's my submission to the Disapproving Corgis group–Cinder, judging me because I wouldn't give her any of my breakfast. I should know better than deny the queen her vittles! I'll do better next time, I promise.