Atari's VCTR-SCTR looks amazing

VCTR-SCTR is a tribute to the days of vector graphics. Part of Atari's 50th Anniversary Celebration collection, VCTR-SCTR has me sold. The game is Asteroids, Lunar Lander, and Tempest all in one, with shades of Space Duel, Battlezone, and Gravitar thrown in. There are over 100 games in the collection, spanning the 2600 thru the 8-bit computers and including the Lynx and Jaguar, which I think were 16-and 32-bit machines. The collection is available on most modern console platforms and Steam for the PC.

I don't remember which came last, the Jaguar or the TT030.

Image: screen grab