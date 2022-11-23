Beard Chain world record broken

A sideline event at the National Beard and Moustache Championships in Casper, Wyoming, led to a new Guinness World Record for the longest beard chain.

Or, as the Casper Star-Tribune reported, "History was made Friday night in Casper. Fuzzy, fuzzy history."

"To participate, competitors needed to sport a beard at least 8 inches in length. They stood side-by-side, one lengthy beard attached to the next until the chain stretched through the room. Once they were all clipped together, someone took a tape measure to determine the length of this cable of historic facial hair: 150 feet."

This link connects to a video and an audio version of the story. About halfway through the short video, a voice is heard, "you're doing it for your country." Patriotism and the settler-colonial beards, breaking records in the name of freedom.