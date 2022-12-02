Scientists create observable "baby wormhole" simulation using new quantum processor

In a recently published paper in the journal Nature, a team of researchers explain they used a quantum processor to create a successful (albeit theoretical) simulation of a functional Einstein-Rosen bridge, also known as a wormhole. From the abstract:

We invoke the holographic correspondence of the SYK many-body system and gravity to probe the conjectured ER=EPR relation between entanglement and spacetime geometry through the traversable wormhole mechanism as implemented in the SYK model. A qubit can be used to probe the SYK traversable wormhole dynamics through the corresponding teleportation protocol. This can be realized as a quantum circuit, equivalent to the gravitational picture in the semiclassical limit of an infinite number of qubits. Here we use learning techniques to construct a sparsified SYK model that we experimentally realize with 164 two-qubit gates on a nine-qubit circuit and observe the corresponding traversable wormhole dynamics. […] Our experiment was run on the Google Sycamore processor. By interrogating a two-dimensional gravity dual system, our work represents a step towards a program for studying quantum gravity in the laboratory.

Does this sound like a bunch of AI-generated pseudo-sci-fi nonsense? Yeah sort of. Does it mean that we've finally opened a portal to a parallel universe? That, at least so far, is a no.

But, as the researchers explained in an interview with Reuters, this simulation is still a major step in understanding the cosmos, because it at least gives physicists somewhere to start with a working theory of how things could work:

"It looks like a duck, it walks like a duck, it quacks like a duck. So that's what we can say at this point – that we have something that in terms of the properties we look at, it looks like a wormhole," [co-author Joseph] Lykken [of the US-based particle accelerator lab Fermilab] said. […] "But in the end, we're in experimental science, and we've been struggling now for a very long time to find a way to explore these ideas in the laboratory. And that's what's really exciting about this. It's not just, 'Well, wormholes are cool.' This is a way to actually look at these very fundamental problems of our universe in a laboratory setting."

So…neat?

Image: Public Domain via Pixabay