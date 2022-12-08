Watch this freaky-mouthed fish!

Redditor Random_Average_Human recently posted a short video—in the r/WTF subreddit, naturally—of a fish with a very weird mouth. Turns out it's a sturgeon. Steven Maier of Great Lakes Echo explains:

The jawbones of these ancient fish are detached from their skulls, allowing them to vacuum up food by throwing their mouths open suddenly.

Great Lakes Echo also includes a video, if you need to see more of that bizarre mouth action. The freakiest part to me in the Reddit video is how the fish's eyes bulge out and recede when the mouth extends and contracts. It's wild!