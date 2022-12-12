Akiyoshi Kitaoka, professor of experimental psychology at Kyoto's Ritsumeikan University, created this graphic of a Coca-Cola can to demonstrate how our minds can imagine colors that aren't there. In this case, the red of the can is an illusion — the can is made of black, white, and blue stripes.
There are no red pixels in this image of a Coca-Cola can
