There are no red pixels in this image of a Coca-Cola can

Mark Frauenfelder

Akiyoshi Kitaoka, professor of experimental psychology at Kyoto's Ritsumeikan University, created this graphic of a Coca-Cola can to demonstrate how our minds can imagine colors that aren't there. In this case, the red of the can is an illusion — the can is made of black, white, and blue stripes.