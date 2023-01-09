"Turkey" is now officially Türkiye within the US State Department, as it is most everywhere else in the world

The United States State Department has honored the Turkish embassy's request to refer to change the spelling of "Turkey" to Türkiye.
"The department will use the spelling that you saw today in most of our formal diplomatic and bilateral contexts, including in public communications, but the conventional name can also be used if it is in furtherance of broader public understanding," [US State Department spokesperson Ned] Price said.
From UPI:
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pushed for the change from the anglicized spelling, which has been largely used by the rest of the world since Türkiye was established upon the fall of the Ottoman Empire in 1923.