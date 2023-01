The infectious smile beaming forth from this kid living life to the fullest while riding a motorcycle on Bolivia's Salar de Uyuni is divine.

The beauty of the scenic background belies the harshness of the environment, but the resulting dreamlike video sequences like this make it worth the cost.

While Whitney's song Southern Nights playing in the above video is an excellent paring, the feel radiating from that smiling kid brought Jill Scott's Golden to the fore: