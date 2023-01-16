Teaser for Marvel's Phase 5 released

Interrupting your regularly scheduled feed to bring you this important message – PHASE 5 signal has been intercepted! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/7Ni5OAfcI2 — Marvel India (@Marvel_India) January 16, 2023



All eyes are on Marvel's fifth phase. As Marvel continues to crank out superhero films and television shows, the brand has been under more scrutiny than ever. Coinciding with the critiques from film legends such as Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese, the MCU has even started to garner negative reviews from segments of its fanbase.

After the success of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel entered Phase four with a haphazard arrogance that ignored the essential components that earned the brand its acclaim. Instead of immediately cementing a central antagonist for the franchise post-Thanos, the MCU is still struggling to establish Kang the Conqueror and develop a narrative throughline equivalent to the Infinity stones. With the MCU's newest film, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, set to kick off Phase five, Marvel fans are hopeful the studio can return to its formerly flawless form. You can check out a teaser advertising Marvel's fifth phase in the tweet linked above.