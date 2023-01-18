Husband-calling contest is real—and hilarious

Today I learned about a tradition at the Iowa State Fair called "husband calling." It's as weird and hilarious as it sounds. Check out this TikTok of the event that's making its rounds on social media. Is it real? Yes, it's real. Jay Stahl of the Des Moines Register explains:

According to the State Fair's marketing director Mindy Williamson, the husband calling contest is a part of the Heritage competitions held in Pioneer Hall at the Fairgrounds and features about 12 to 15 entries every year.

Other contests include mom calling, hog calling, and more competitive family-friendly events.

The schedule of contests is posted in mid-summer before the fair starts and potential entrants can typically sign up an hour before the competitions begin at Pioneer Hall.

The TikTok video, clipped from an Iowa PBS video of the contest, illustrates that year's top five finalists' efforts to win the grand prize of $5. All participants received a ribbon.