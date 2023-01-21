Interview with a professional sewage diver

Meet Brendan, a professional sewage diver. He explains that while on the job, he finds all sorts of gross things like undergarments, teeth, and undigested food. Anything that gets on your skin will make you sick while doing this job, so workers must wear gear that completely seals their skin off from the toxic conditions. He must dive under layers of sludge with zero visitbility, and feel his way around. On the contrary, Brendan explains that he actually feels very peaceful while sewer diving, and he really enjoys his job. All of my respect goes to the badass people who take on difficult and risky jobs like this one.

From Vice: