Interview with a professional sewage diver

From Vice:
'Next time you're having a shit day at work, spare a thought for Australia's professional poo divers. They're tasked with making sure the country's sewerage processing plants are running well. They suit up and dive down into toxic ponds of excrement to clear obstructions and manage the huge machines that keep things regular.
In the nation's poop they've found teeth, undies, and a lot of corn. The job is hard, they're submerged in thick sludge, working in the pitch dark, with nothing to guide them other than their instincts. But what sounds like hell to us, they find strangely peaceful. And the smell? To them, it just "smells like money." '