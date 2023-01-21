Star Trek Deep Space Nine intro recreated with virtual Lego

It's hard to believe, given how they dominate the toy market, but in the late 90s and early 2000s, Lego wasn't doing too well. Two decisions pulled Lego's fat from the fire and it was the creation of the Bionicle brand and its development of licensed content. By creating licensed versions of famous intellectual properties, Lego turned its financial fortunes around and became the sovereign of the toy aisle.

One of the first licensed sets that Lego produced was Star Wars. However, Lego has never produced a single piece of Star Trek merch, and that hurts worse than a Romulan disruptor. In the video linked above, you can check out how Jason Alan Dewey fixed Lego's mistake by recreating the entire intro to Star Trek: Deep Space Nine with the 3D app Blender and the Mecabricks add-on.