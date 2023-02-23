Tiny 'powdered' wigs for cats

Rusty Blazenhoff
Cats in powdered wigs product images: OonaPatternsEtc / Etsy

I wish I knew how to knit better because I would make both the barrister and Marie Antoinette powdered wig for my cat (Hi, Missy!) who is both judgy and extra. Patterns for both these cat hats are available as instant downloads from Patricia of Oona Patterns on Etsy. (Thanks, Veek!)