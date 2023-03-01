Remotely smooch your loved ones with this creepy IoT Kissing Robot

Thom Dunn

From CNN:

Want to send your faraway lover a kiss? A Chinese contraption with warm, moving silicon "lips" appears to have just the answer.

The device, advertised as a way to let long-distance couples share "real" physical intimacy, is causing a buzz among Chinese social media users, who have reacted with both intrigue and shock. 

Equipped with pressure sensors and actuators, the device is said to be able to mimic a real kiss by replicating the pressure, movement and temperature of a user's lips. 

Along with the kissing motion, it can also transmit the sound the user makes.

This Chinese kissing device lets you smooch over the internet [Nectar Gan / CNN]

Remote Kiss [taobao]