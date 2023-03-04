Netflix's new series The Consultant has a lot going for it

Mostly, Christoph Waltz in the title role of Regus Patoff. Like an arsenic-laced Viennese cake he's deliciously dangerous and irresistibly deadly. Without giving it away, I can say he plays the "heavy"–literally. The video game studio setting is spot on, if exaggerated. The cast is likable and the premise is promising: a hostile take-over of game company by a mysterious and menacing consultant.

MILD SPOILERS FOLLOW

After the 8th episode it's unsatisfying. Plot lines are unfinished, characters' motivations seem blurry, and there are still lots of little holes in the logic. Maybe a second season can fix it all but for now it's frustrating, just the 316st level of the video game featured in the series.