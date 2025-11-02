Stop guessing in Excel and learn workflows used by real data pros with this course bundle for $30

TL;DR: Learn Excel from beginner to advanced with lifetime access to the 2025 Ultimate Excel Training Bundle for $29.97 using code TAKE10 until November 2 at 11:59pm Pacific.

Excel is the superstar of spreadsheets, but let's be honest — it doesn't exactly roll out a red carpet for beginners. Trying to figure out advanced features on your own can feel like learning a new language. If you'd rather skip the struggle and actually get good at Excel, the 2025 Ultimate Excel Training Bundle is worth a look.

This collection walks you through Excel from square one. You'll find beginner, intermediate, and advanced courses for both Excel 2021/365 and Excel 2019, plus deep dives into PivotTables, powerhouse formulas, VBA tricks, financial modeling, and more. And with this deal ending tonight, you can grab the whole thing for just $29.97 (reg. $399) with code TAKE10.

Learn Excel from the experts

You'll kick things off with the essentials — building spreadsheets, formatting like a pro, and mastering basic formulas. Once you've got the hang of it, you'll level up to data magic with PivotTables, conditional formatting, and handy lookup functions like XLOOKUP and INDEX MATCH.

The later courses help you unlock the real time-savers: automating repetitive tasks with macros, wrangling huge datasets with Power Query, building interactive dashboards, and even forecasting trends with Excel's newer tools.

Since access lasts for life, you can learn whenever your schedule allows and revisit any lesson whenever you need a quick tune-up. Whether you're trying to boost your productivity at work, track your personal finances, or step into a more data-driven career, this bundle gives you a straightforward path to Excel confidence — no guesswork required.

Hurry and use code TAKE10 by November 2 at 11:59pm Pacific to get the Excel Training Bundle on sale for $29.97.

