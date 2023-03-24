Have you used a button-only arcade controller?

I didn't understand the fad for button-only arcade controllers. It alarmed and frightened me, like the first time I looked at the Billboard music top 10 and didn't recognize the name of a single artist therein. What are they doing? How does this even work? And yet there is a purity to it, a minimalism in which the only thing between you and the sprite is… buttons. The hitbox (PC keyboard buttons) and the mixbox (arcade-style buttons) have even been banned from fighting game tournaments: just as they hated Jesus because he told them the truth, the button-only arcade controller has its own cross to bear. The Keybox, sold by Keybox Arcade on Etsy, is the one I've decided to give a try.

