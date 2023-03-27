As a pickup truck was driving down the highway, one of its tires suddenly came loose and sent a Kia Soul flying through the air. The accident was captured by Anoop Khatra with his Tesla's dashcam. Miraculously, despite the crash, Khatra shares that the Kia's driver walked away unscathed. (reddit)
Truck tire sends Kia Soul flying
