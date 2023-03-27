Truck tire sends Kia Soul flying

As a pickup truck was driving down the highway, one of its tires suddenly came loose and sent a Kia Soul flying through the air. The accident was captured by Anoop Khatra with his Tesla's dashcam. Miraculously, despite the crash, Khatra shares that the Kia's driver walked away unscathed. (reddit)

Witnessed and recorded the most INSANE car crash yesterday, you can see Autopilot also swerve and avoid the rouge tire for me $TSLA pic.twitter.com/csMh2nbRNX — Anoop (@Anoop_Khatra) March 25, 2023