Instagrammer licks ice cream in store, puts it back in freezer

A person on Instagram with the handle Tequan Hines posted a video that shows him and a companion in a grocery store taking a container of ice cream from a freezer, licking it, and putting it back in the freezer. It may have gained him some notoriety, but it could also earn him a felony conviction.

From Eisner Gorin LLP's website on food tampering penalties:

If you're convicted of federal consumer product tampering, you could face harsh penalties that vary according to the type and severity of the offense, along with significant fines. For example:

If you tamper with a product for the purpose of injuring a business, not with the intent of hurting or killing consumers, you could face up to 3 years in prison.

If you falsely claim a product was tampered with, or if you threaten to tamper with a product…the maximum penalty is five years in prison.

For general instances of tampering or attempted tampering where the injury did not occur…the maximum penalty is ten years in prison.

If the tampering resulted in serious injury to another person…the penalty is up to 20 years in prison.

If the tampering results in someone's death…the maximum penalty is life imprisonment.

