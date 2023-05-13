Wes Anderson's Spider-Man

As a Wes Anderson fan, I love the increasing sophistication of the Wes Anderson parody/mashups, from the 2013 SNL horror film trailer, "The Midnight Coterie of Sinister Intruders," to this week's thrillingly AI-enhanced mashup with The Lord of the Rings, "The Whimsical Fellowship."

But 13 years ago, this 2010 Wes Anderson/Spider-Man parody video may have started it all, and it has its own low-fi charm.

It was made by Jeff Loveness. Whatever happened to him? He's now in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, writing the most recent Ant-Man movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the next Avengers movie.

