Meteorite that splashed down in backyard pool may be… something else

Justin Broad of Delta, British Columbia was enjoying his backyard garden on Monday when something fell from the sky and splashed down in his swimming pool. Excited that it could be a meteorite, he drained his pool to carefully collect the possible interplanetary treasure.
"It didn't cloud up and dissipate. It just dropped to the shallow end right at the bottom in a ball," Broad told Global News:
Broad said the material is interesting because they could see small crystals among the sediment.
"It's just very, very interesting. Probably a one-in-a-million find, you know."[…]
Alan Hildebrand, associate professor in the Department of Geoscience at the University of Calgary and a planetary scientist, told Global News that based on the pictures, he does not think what hit Broad's pool was a meteorite.
"The dry picture particularly I mean, I agree it looks like dried mud, but the dried mud is brown," he said. "So if it was an unusual type of meteorite, what we call a carbonaceous chondrite, we'd be expecting it to be black or dark grey. So. So it looks indeed like mud from this planet."