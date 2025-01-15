Homeowner's security cam captures first video with audio of meteor smashing into Earth

"If I'd have seen it, I probably would've been standing right there, so it probably would've ripped me in half," said Joe Velaidum of Canada's Prince Edward Island. He was referring to a tiny meteor that smashed into his walkway.

While Velaidum missed seeing it, his security camera caught the whole thing. According to CBC, that could be a first. Video below.

"It's not anything we've ever heard before," Chris Herd, the University of Alberta's meteorite collection curator, told CBC News.

Approximately 95 grams of meteorite fragments were found around the house.

It's from the asteroid belt… between Mars and Jupiter, so it's come a long way," Herd said.



