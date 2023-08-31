Narcan goes OTC

Overdose antitode Narcan (naloxone) is to be made available over-the-counter next week, making it more accessible to people during emergencies and those as risk of needing it in future. It'll be expensive, though, tipped at a very American $44.99 per dose, reports Axios.

Manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions said on Wednesday that it's begun shipping out the two-dose, 4-milligram spray version of naloxone under the Narcan label to retailers like Walgreens, Walmart and Rite Aid. The initial distribution will be "several 100,000 cartons of Narcan," said company spokesperson Matt Hartwig. State and local government programs and harm reduction groups who distribute the treatment at no cost will be able to buy the packages for $41 starting Aug. 31. Pricing could still vary depending on the retailer.

The move is likely to result in various competing brands, at least. And now it'll be right there on the shelf next to the ibuprofen if you need it.