New York Mayor Eric Adams gives bizarre answer to a simple question

If you were invited on a TV show for a friendly interview and asked to describe 2023 in one word, what would you say? Out of the tens of thousands of words in the English language that Eric Adams had to choose from, he picked two words: "New York."

Fair enough, given that he is the mayor of that outstanding city. But the weird part is what he said to explain his answer:

"This is a place where every day you wake up, you could experience everything from a plane crashing into our trade center to a person who's celebrating a new business that's open. This is a very, very complicated city and that's why this is the greatest city on the globe."

There you have it! It's time to refresh Milton Glaser's 1977 logo.