Milkshake thrown in Nigel Farage's face

Who would do this! A satisfied customer, it looks like.

The leader of the UK Reform party (of Brexit fame) was greeted by the press, brisk English air and a milkshake to the face Tuesday afternoon. The suspect looked very content after landing the throw.

It's unclear why the 25 year-old from Clacton threw her dessert at the politician, but we can speculate a little. Brexit? Immigration policies? Cameo videos? The Nigel Farage Show? Either way, the woman is in custody now. Hopefully chucking McDonalds at Farage was worth it.